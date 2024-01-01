Lautaro signs new Inter Milan contract

Inter Milan have announced a new contract agreement with Lautaro Martinez.

The club captain has signed new terms with the Nerazzurri to 2029.

The Serie A champions announced today: "FC Internazionale Milano announces that it has reached an agreement for the contract extension of the player Lautaro Martinez: the striker born in 1997, he will be Nerazzurri until 30 June 2029."

It's a boost for Inter on the eve of the new season with talks between the two parties having been running for over 12 months.