Tribal Football
Most Read
Manuel Ugarte, Mendes & Man Utd: The (potential) Ten Hag signing Premier League made
Man Utd boss Ten Hag makes clear Casemiro plans
Man Utd co-owner Ratcliffe explains backing Ten Hag
Fiorentina coach Palladino lays out De Gea, Amrabat plans

Lautaro signs new Inter Milan contract

Lautaro signs new Inter Milan contract
Lautaro signs new Inter Milan contract
Lautaro signs new Inter Milan contractAction Plus
Inter Milan have announced a new contract agreement with Lautaro Martinez.

The club captain has signed new terms with the Nerazzurri to 2029.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The Serie A champions announced today:  "FC Internazionale Milano announces that it has reached an agreement for the contract extension of the player Lautaro Martinez: the striker born in 1997, he will be Nerazzurri until 30 June 2029."

It's a boost for Inter on the eve of the new season with talks between the two parties having been running for over 12 months.

 

Mentions
Serie AMartinez LautaroInterFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Graziani eager to see Dovbyk handle Roma expectations
Inter Milan great Materazzi hails Marotta, Lautaro: Others turned their back on us
Inter Milan president Marotta: Lautaro has signed his contract