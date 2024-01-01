Graziani eager to see Dovbyk handle Roma expectations

Former Roma star Francesco Graziani is looking forward to see Artem Dovbyk in action in Italy.

The former Girona striker has joined Roma after winning the Pichichi Trophy as LaLiga's top goalscorer last season.

Graziani told Radio Sportiva: "I'm really curious to see in Italy, at Daniele De Rossi's Roma, a striker like Dovbyk comes from a great season in Spain, at Girona, top scorer in La Liga.

"Then naturally there are the names, which are always the same ones.

"Lautaro Martinez will confirm himself at his level at Inter and I must say that if Lukaku eventually goes to Napoli to Antonio Conte, who knows, we might see him again at a high level."