Inter Milan president Marotta: Lautaro has signed his contract

Inter Milan president Beppe Marotta says a new deal with captain Lautaro Martinez has been settled.

The striker is currently on holiday after helping Argentina to victory in the Copa America.

Marotta said, “It’s all done, he already signed the paperwork, but we want to make it official when he has returned from his vacation."

He added, “We made the squad competitive for our objectives. We have an excellent coach, top level staff and great fans.

"This is what we are building on for the new season.”

