Inter Milan great Materazzi hails Marotta, Lautaro: Others turned their back on us

Marotta has overseen the renewal of coach Simone Inzaghi's contract.
He told La Gazzetta dello Sport: "It has a maximum impact, in my opinion. The coach's work is clear to see, continuing it means following a path. It's natural that Inter can count on a strategic advantage that they have gained with the results on the pitch.
"Furthermore, Marotta's choices are all to support, he is a manager who enjoys all my trust."
Materazzi also said: "Like the renewal of Lautaro? Certainly. Being tied to the club until 2029 is a clear sign of attachment to the cause. He is our captain and he is a true Inter fan, not like someone else who filled his mouth with these words and then signed for other clubs.
"In the last 3-4 years many have turned their backs on Inter. But they regretted it."