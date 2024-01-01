Tribal Football
Inter Milan great Materazzi hails Marotta, Lautaro: Others turned their back on us

Inter Milan great Marco Materazzi has praised the instant impact of new president Beppe Marotta.

Marotta has overseen the renewal of coach Simone Inzaghi's contract.

He told La Gazzetta dello Sport: "It has a maximum impact, in my opinion. The coach's work is clear to see, continuing it means following a path. It's natural that Inter can count on a strategic advantage that they have gained with the results on the pitch.

"Furthermore, Marotta's choices are all to support, he is a manager who enjoys all my trust."

Materazzi also said: "Like the renewal of Lautaro? Certainly. Being tied to the club until 2029 is a clear sign of attachment to the cause. He is our captain and he is a true Inter fan, not like someone else who filled his mouth with these words and then signed for other clubs.

"In the last 3-4 years many have turned their backs on Inter. But they regretted it."

