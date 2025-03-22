Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd plan to sell eight players including Antony and Rashford to fuel Bellingham move
Aston Villa told price to secure permanent Marcus Rashford deal
Man United told they made 'monster mistake' by selling academy midfielder
Trent Alexander-Arnold edges closer to Real Madrid as Liverpool contract talks end

Lautaro: I've received many offers to leave Inter Milan

Carlos Volcano
Lautaro: I've received many offers to leave Inter Milan
Lautaro: I've received many offers to leave Inter MilanAction Plus
Lautaro Martinez has assured Inter Milan fans of his commitment to the club.

The Argentina striker admits he's had plenty of offers to leave, but has spent these years putting down roots in the city.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The Inter captain explained: “Milano is my home, so many people stop me in the street, not just Inter fans. I try to treat everyone with respect. I even invested in a restaurant here, this means the city will always be part of my life.

“On a sporting level, I want to continue bringing trophies to Inter. We already came close to winning the Champions League once and we want to keep getting better.”

Lautaro also said: "I received many offers, but I never intended to leave Inter, as my family was settled and happy here from the first moment.

“I always put the project first when choosing in sport, and at that moment I knew Inter had a great project. I was proved right, because many more trophies followed.”

Mentions
Serie AMartinez LautaroInterFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Inter Milan tracking young Boca Juniors pair
Inter Milan in contact with agents for Real Madrid midfielder Guler
Inter Milan president Marotta: We're in a happy moment; Inzaghi contract?