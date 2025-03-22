Lautaro: I've received many offers to leave Inter Milan

Lautaro Martinez has assured Inter Milan fans of his commitment to the club.

The Argentina striker admits he's had plenty of offers to leave, but has spent these years putting down roots in the city.

Advertisement Advertisement

The Inter captain explained: “Milano is my home, so many people stop me in the street, not just Inter fans. I try to treat everyone with respect. I even invested in a restaurant here, this means the city will always be part of my life.

“On a sporting level, I want to continue bringing trophies to Inter. We already came close to winning the Champions League once and we want to keep getting better.”

Lautaro also said: "I received many offers, but I never intended to leave Inter, as my family was settled and happy here from the first moment.

“I always put the project first when choosing in sport, and at that moment I knew Inter had a great project. I was proved right, because many more trophies followed.”