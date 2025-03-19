Inter Milan president Marotta: We're in a happy moment; Inzaghi contract?

Inter Milan president Beppe Marotta admits the club is a happy place at the moment.

Champions Inter are back on top of the Serie A table.

“It’s a happy moment,” Marotta told Sky Italia.

“But with a sense of realism, we know we still have the final two months of the season ahead, followed by the Club World Cup, in what will be an unusual continuation of the campaign.

“We are competing in tournaments where we want to be protagonists—that is dictated by both our history and our current merits.

“The coach has done an excellent job, as have the players, the team, and the fans. There is the right atmosphere to reach the finish line in the best possible condition.

“I won’t talk about a treble. Instead, I’ll talk about an environment that must always be ambitious. Ambition is not arrogance—it’s something that pushes you to give your best within your capabilities and motivation.

“We are used to competing under significant pressure. The important thing is to fight until the very end. If others prove to be better than us, we will accept it with respect.”

On coach Simone Inzaghi's contract, which runs to 2026, Marotta also said: “We have always addressed such matters at the right time.

“All the conditions are in place to imagine him continuing with us. What matters is the strong connection that has been built—there are the best possible foundations for sitting down and discussing the future.

“With Inzaghi, we have all grown together, and we are in the middle of a cycle that is far from over. There is a new ownership bringing fresh energy, the new stadium project is progressing… everything points toward continuing together.”