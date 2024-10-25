Lauren convinced Como coach Cesc set for success

Lauren is confident former Arsenal teammate Cesc Fabregas will prove a successful coach with Como.

Cesc has impressed over his first 18 months in charge of the Serie a new-boys.

Advertisement Advertisement

Lauren told the Italian Football Podcast: “He is an amazing lad. You have to remember when he was 15 he had the kind of personality to challenge Patrick Vieria, Ray Parlour, Edu, Gilberto in the middle. He had that kind of personality that you have to replace Patrick Vieira a top player, that he did it with style.

“This is something I always tell the youngsters that Fabregas has something that he wanted to improve every single day. He had the talent but he wanted to improve every single day He was the first at the gym, the first at the training ground, he was one of the best in the tarining session.

“He has aligned his personality with what he is doing. I know that he will be a top manager.”