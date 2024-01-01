Tribal Football
Como coach Cesc denies Palmer criticism
Former Arsenal and Chelsea star Cesc Fabregas hit back at a social media account this week.

The current manager of Como was quoted by the account on X of saying that Chelsea’s Cole Palmer would not get into most top six teams’ starting lineups.

“I assure you that Palmer cannot get a starting spot at any EPL top 6 except maybe Manchester united and Tottenham. Saka walks in every team on the Universe. For me this debate is irrelevant' Yes sir. Debate closed!' The World Cup winner was quoted to have said.

However, Fabregas does not seem amused at being misquoted in such a blatant manner.

On X, Fabregas said: “The danger of social media is people really believe anything they read. 

“No need to compare players, England are lucky to have 2 amazing talents, just enjoy them! #Fake!”

