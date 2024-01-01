Como coach Cesc: Barcelona whiz Yamal plays like young Messi

Como coach Cesc Fabregas admits he's been impressed by Barcelona teen Lamine Yamal.

Like Yamal, Cesc came through the La Masia system at Barca before he left for Arsenal.

Advertisement Advertisement

"I think he (Yamal) is a unique talent. He is the type of player that you just let go out on the field to play football," Cesc told ESPN.

"I think this is already a great player, a mature player. What I like most is that it feels like he's out on the street playing. It looks like everything is so easy for him."

Fàbregas stresses that he dislikes comparisons between players - but he understands that Yamal is being likened to Lionel Messi.

"I can understand that. I don't like it, because every player is different and everyone has their own story. Lamine needs to go his own way - but there are definitely things that make you think of what Leo used to be."