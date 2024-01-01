Cesc assures Como fans: I'm here for long-term project

Tribal Football
Cesc assures Como fans: I'm here for long-term projectTribalfootball
Cesc Fabregas is convinced about the Como "project" he's now part of.

Cesc, after a slow start, has guided Como to mid-table upon their Serie A promotion this season.

"I really liked the project and I wanted a long-term project. I knew I could end my playing career here, and become a coach, so that was all I could dream of. It is an ambitious project, but we are only at the beginning. We know what we want this to lead to,"  he said.

Como have taken eight points from seven games so far, and are currently in 14th place in Serie A. 

On dealing with defeat, Cesc added: "Very bad, but now I know that I have to focus on leading the players and the management staff. If I'm negative after a loss, then the rest will be too."

Serie AFabregas CescComo
