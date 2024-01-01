Kvaratskhelia rejects Napoli contract offer in face-to-face ADL summit

Tribal Football
Napoli ace Khvicha Kvaratskhelia has resisted a new contract offer.

While in Germany for Georgia's Euros campaign, Kvara and his agent met with Napoli president Aurelio de Laurentiis and sports chief Giovanni Manna on Thursday.

The summit was held in Dusseldorf, says Il Corriere dello Sport, with a new contract tabled.

The deal is worth €5m-a-year initially rising to €7m-a-year.

However, Kvara has resisted the offer, insisting he doesn't want to consider anything until after the Euros.

ADL has acted this week after the player's agent and also his father declared publilcly plans for the winger to leave Napoli this summer.

