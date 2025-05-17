Tribal Football
Most Read
Galatasaray steal march on rivals in Osimhen battle; Napoli talks at advanced stage
Liverpool join race for wantaway Chelsea forward
Real Madrid eye raid for SECOND Liverpool defender
Real Madrid agree £50 million deal for Dean Huijsen

Man City jump ahead in race to sign Palace dazzler Eze

Paul Vegas
Man City jump ahead in race to sign Palace dazzler Eze
Man City jump ahead in race to sign Palace dazzler EzePaul Terry / Zuma Press / Profimedia
Premier League giants will be following Ebere Eze's performance for Crystal Palace in today's FA Cup final against Manchester City.

The Sun says Eze could he on his way from Palace at the end of the season as the country's biggest clubs prepare for a bidding battle this summer.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Arsenal, Tottenham and today's opponents City are all interested in the England international.

And while Spurs have shown the strongest interest, City are emerging as new favourites to land Eze.

Eze wants to join a Champions League regular this summer and at City they see him as a potential replacement for departing club legend Kevin de Bruyne.

Palace will seek £40-50m to sell Eze at the end of the season.

Mentions
Premier LeagueManchester CityCrystal PalaceTottenhamArsenalEze EberechiFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Guardiola opens up on the FA Cup final: We want the trophy, it is massively important
Palace ace Eze: Facing Arsenal after being released had me in tears
Liverpool and Man City enquire about Lyon forward Cherki ahead of summer transfer window