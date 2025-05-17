Man City jump ahead in race to sign Palace dazzler Eze

Premier League giants will be following Ebere Eze's performance for Crystal Palace in today's FA Cup final against Manchester City.

The Sun says Eze could he on his way from Palace at the end of the season as the country's biggest clubs prepare for a bidding battle this summer.

Arsenal, Tottenham and today's opponents City are all interested in the England international.

And while Spurs have shown the strongest interest, City are emerging as new favourites to land Eze.

Eze wants to join a Champions League regular this summer and at City they see him as a potential replacement for departing club legend Kevin de Bruyne.

Palace will seek £40-50m to sell Eze at the end of the season.