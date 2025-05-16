Liverpool join race for wantaway Chelsea forward

Liverpool have reportedly joined the race to sign unwanted Chelsea forward Christopher Nkunku in the upcoming summer transfer window.

The 27-year-old looks set to leave Stamford Bridge this summer after failing to establish himself under Enzo Maresca.

Nkunku has featured primarily in the Europa Conference League but has managed to score 14 goals and provide five assists in his 42 games across all competitions.

As a result, he has been linked with the likes of Bayern Munich and PSG and now, according to Footmercato, Liverpool are interested.

It’s understood Chelsea value he France international at around £50 million but it remains to be seen if any clubs would be willing to pay that.