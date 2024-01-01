Kingstone Mutandwa pens new Cagliari contract

Kingstone Mutandwa has signed a new deal with Cagliari.

Mutandwa has extended his agreement with the Sardinian club until 30 June 2027.

Advertisement Advertisement

The Rossoblù announced: "Cagliari Calcio is pleased to announce the contract renewal of the player Kingstone Mutandwa who has signed a new agreement with the Club until 30 June 2027.

"Born in Chibombo, Zambia, 21-year-old Kingstone grew up as a footballer in the ranks of Lusaka Athletic, where in the 2021-22 season he won the third division scorers' charts with 18 goals and, in the following championship in the second tier, he scored 16 goals in 22 games, thus attracting the attention of European clubs.

"Having arrived in the rossoblù last summer, he made his Primavera debut on 2 September 2023 in the home draw (1-1), against Inter. On 17 February 2024 he scored his first brace, decisive in the 3-2 victory against Torino.

"Always within the orbit of the first team, with whom he worked continuously throughout the season, he made his debut in Serie A on 3 March in Empoli (0-1), giving his precious contribution to winning the three points. Last May 23, during Cagliari-Fiorentina, he scored his first goal in Serie A with a great shot from outside the area."