DONE DEAL: AC Milan striker Lazetic joins TSC Backa Topola

AC Milan striker Marko Lazetic is on the move again.

After being loaned to Altach in February 2023 and Fortuna Sittard in August of the same year, Lazetic will embark on a new one-season spell at TSC Backa Topola, of the Serbian First Division.

TSC announced:

"Marko Lazetic (2004) is TSC's fourth summer signing. The young striker grew up in the Crvena Zvezda football academy and has played for the Serbian national team in all age groups.

"He is a Milan player, but has also played for Austrian team SCR Altach and Dutch team Fortuna Sittard. He will come to us on loan for a year.

"Welcome to the TSC family, Marko!" 

