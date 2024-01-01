Everton, Bournemouth eyeing Roma youngster Bove

Roma youngster Edoardo Bove has admirers in the Premier League this summer.

The 22-year-old midfielder is wanted by the likes of Everton, Bournemouth, and Leeds United.

Per Italian reports, Everton are very serious about getting a deal done, as his asking price is reasonable.

Roma are only seeking a fee of around £17 million to part with the youngster.

Given Roma’s owner is in talks to buy Everton, the deal could be even easier to negotiate soon.

The Italian capital club will likely be happy to sell a player to the Toffees of all teams.