Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd rake in bumper fee from Sancho's BVB loan
Toney and Man Utd agree on Brentford departure
Man Utd informed of PSG price for Simons
New Man Utd chief exec Berrada writes to MUST: Summer market my priority

Everton, Bournemouth eyeing Roma youngster Bove

Everton, Bournemouth eyeing Roma youngster Bove
Everton, Bournemouth eyeing Roma youngster Bove
Everton, Bournemouth eyeing Roma youngster BoveTribalfootball
Roma youngster Edoardo Bove has admirers in the Premier League this summer.

The 22-year-old midfielder is wanted by the likes of Everton, Bournemouth, and Leeds United.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Per Italian reports, Everton are very serious about getting a deal done, as his asking price is reasonable.

Roma are only seeking a fee of around £17 million to part with the youngster.

Given Roma’s owner is in talks to buy Everton, the deal could be even easier to negotiate soon.

The Italian capital club will likely be happy to sell a player to the Toffees of all teams.

Mentions
Premier LeagueBove EdoardoEvertonBournemouthLeedsSerie AFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Juventus open talks with Chelsea for Broja
Everton interested in Juventus midfielder Arthur
AC Milan, BVB eyeing Everton defender Godfrey