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Kevin De Bruyne pleads with Arsenal star to make Napoli move: He's different to Hojlund!

Kevin De Bruyne pleads with Arsenal star to make Napoli move: He's different to Hojlund!
Kevin De Bruyne pleads with Arsenal star to make Napoli move: He's different to Hojlund!Action Images via Reuters

Kevin De Bruyne has called for Gabriel Jesus to swap Arsenal for Napoli as the transfer saga heats up.

Reports emerged on Wednesday indicating that Jesus is prepared to see out the final year of his contract at the Emirates and leave for free next summer, something the North London side will not let happen. 

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The Brazilian has already turned down two lucrative offers from Turkish clubs, apparently preferring to stay in one of Europe's major leagues. 

This where Napoli step in as the Italian side are very interested in the striker who is training away from his Gunners teammates at the moment due to the numbers in the squad according to Arteta

As Jesus edges closer to a switch to the Serie A, De Bruyne has backed the move as he believes Jesus would slide perfectly into the squad who currently sit 3rd in the table. 

"He's quality. Quality in attack with the ball, on the wing and in transitions. He's a profile we probably don't have, he's different to Rasmus (Hojlund) or Lorenzo (Lucca).  

“He could help us if he comes in. Even just from his experience, he knows how to win. That's important, we'll see what happens" - he said. 

The 25-year-old was left out of the match day squad for the Community Shield and Arsenal's first Premier League match of the season. He is not expected to be involved for the clash against Aston Villa on Monday as his time in North London comes to a close. 

 

Mentions
Serie AKevin De BruyneGabriel JesusMikel ArtetaRasmus HojlundArsenalNapoliPremier LeagueFootball transfers

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