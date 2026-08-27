Napoli have reportedly made contact with Newcastle to ask about a potential loan move for forward Nick Woltemade.

Newcastle beat German giant Bayern Munich to the 24-year-old’s signature for a reported club record fee of £65 million last summer.

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Despite initially impressing, Woltemade’s form dropped off a cliff as the season went on, ending 2025-26 with 11 goals and four assists in his 51 games.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Napoli have reached out to Newcastle to ask about a potential loan deal for Woltemade.

The Serie A side are looking to bolster their attacking line-up before the end of the transfer window following the departure of Romelu Lukaku to Fenerbahce.

Napoli also have young Chelsea striker Marc Guiu as an easier option as it remains to be seen in Newcastle are willing to sanction such a move.