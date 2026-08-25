Arteta wants one assurance before Julian Alvarez makes Arsenal move this summer

Julian Alvarez appears to have severed his ties with Atletico Madrid as he prepares to make Arsenal switch.

Alvrarez was jeered when he was announced as a substitute ahead of a 2-2 draw with Villarreal in Atletico’s opening game before receiving a similarly hostile reception when he was introduced midway through the second half and when the final whistle blew.

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The former Manchester City striker was told to dash down the tunnel as his connection with the Spanish giants looks to be over.

Earlier this year, the Argentina international went public with his desire to make the switch to his “dream” club which was said to be Barcelona.

However, a move never materialized for the 26-year-old who now remains in limbo, with Arsenal the only side reportedly ready to make a £130M bid for him as the summer transfer window comes to a close.

A transfer twist came this week however as Gunners boss Mikel Arteta will insist on guarantees that he is genuinely keen on joining the Gunners as per The Express.

The report also states Arteta is seeking assurances that he would genuinely want to play for Arsenal before the club make what would be a record-breaking bid for the striker who was so keen on a Barcelona move just months before.

A move for Alvarez could be boosted by the impending departure of Gabriel Martinelli who is closing in on a £50M move to Al-Hilal. If Alvarez wants the move then the switch could happen but his heart may still be in Barcelona.