Kean delighted with first weeks at Fiorentina: I learned a lot from Mbappe and Neymar

Moise Kean says he's happy with his first weeks at Fiorentina.

The Italy striker left Juventus for the Viola earlier this summer.

Advertisement Advertisement

He told Radio Bruno: "I feel very comfortable in this group, my teammates welcomed me in the best possible way. (Raffaele) Palladino works a lot on the pitch, he demands a lot. He asks us to move the ball a lot, to touch the ball often which is important for everyone to keep the game alive and get lots of balls to the attackers.

"I don't feel the pressure of being central to the Fiorentina project. The pressures are different, I'm here to demonstrate that I can play football and give my best for Fiorentina. I'm positive about next season, we are an excellent group, we are young. I have faith in the team."

He also said of his career: "I was lucky to play in important teams and important tournaments such as the Premier League and the French championship. At Paris Saint Germain playing with teammates like Neymar and Mbappé helped me a lot, they were examples for me and in every training session I stopped with them to understand things."