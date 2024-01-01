Fiorentina target Ogbonna: I want to play on

Released West Ham defender Angelo Ogbonna says he's ready to play on.

Now a free agent, the former Juventus defender is being linked with Fiorentina.

Ogbonna told Il Corriere dello Sport: "I am 36 and I feel well physically and mentally. I am working with a personal trainer and I am ready if an offer arrives.

“I want to continue playing football. The sporting aspect is the most important thing. I will evaluate any offer.

“I still feel like a footballer.

“I know that other ex-players, such as Thiago Motta and De Rossi, thought about their future while still playing, but I am not like this. I only think about the pitch.”