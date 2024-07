SNAPPED: Juventus striker Kean in Florence to sign with Fiorentina

Juventus striker Moise Kean is in Florence.

Kean is set to sign for Fiorentina in an outright deal today.

The Italy striker will join the Viola for a fee of €13m rising to €18m in bonuses.

Kean is set to become the first signing of the Raffaele Palladino era at Fiorentina.