Kalulu: Motta words convinced me about Juventus move

Pierre Kalulu admits he feels supported at Juventus.

The French defender left AC Milan for Juve last summer.

“When Thiago Motta called, he asked if I was ready to play every three days, then told me that he could see me playing on the right, in the centre and on the left,” Kalulu revealed to DAZN Italia.

“I thought this is the ultimate. When you feel the club has faith in you, that’s when you give your best. You have to feel as if you are in a team and a club that really wants you, because we are still human beings and we work from the heart.

“I also remember Motta telling me that he chooses his line-up based on the training sessions.”

Kalulu also said, “There is a strong rapport with the fans, like a love affair. You can feel the vibrations from the stands, you get goosebumps and during the warm-up try to take the atmosphere in, see and hear everything around you.

“This is a very good period for me, personally. I know that being a fan means giving love, passion and it’s also natural to be angry when the team doesn’t win.

“I hate to lose, even if I know it’s part of life and helps you keep your feet on the ground, but even as a kid, I always wanted to win.”

