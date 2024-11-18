Tribal Football
Reijnders talks up AC Milan contract negotiations

Reijnders talks up AC Milan contract negotiations
Tijjani Reijnders says he's ready to sign a new deal with AC Milan.

Despite attracting interest from across Europe, the Holland midfielder sees his future with the Rossoneri.

He said, "We are discussing the renew at the moment but I can't say more.

"However, I see myself at Milan until my thirties."

On the weekend clash with Juventus, he also told Gianlucadimarzio.com:  "I'm confident for the match against Juve.

"We have our destiny in our hands, our goal however is to finish in the top eight."

 

