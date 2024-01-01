Tribal Football
Most Read
Toney and Man Utd agree on Brentford departure
Man Utd rake in bumper fee from Sancho's BVB loan
Man Utd informed of PSG price for Simons
New Man Utd chief exec Berrada writes to MUST: Summer market my priority

Juventus winger Iling-Junior set for Aston Villa medical today

Juventus winger Iling-Junior set for Aston Villa medical today
Juventus winger Iling-Junior set for Aston Villa medical today
Juventus winger Iling-Junior set for Aston Villa medical todayAction Plus
Juventus winger Samuel Iling-Junior is in England today for a medical at Aston Villa.

Iling-Junior is joining Villa as part of Douglas Luiz's move to Juve. Teammate Enzo Barrenechea will also join Iling-Junior at Villa Park.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Iling-Junior will undergo tests on Tuesday and then sign a contract until 2029.

Argentine Barrenechea will undergo his medical at Villa later this week.

Terms for the deal have now been settled between Villa and Juve, with Luiz moving to the Bianconeri for the young pair plus a cash component.

Mentions
Serie AIling Junior SamuelBarrenechea EnzoDouglas LuizAston VillaJuventusPremier LeagueFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Juventus schedule medical for Villa midfielder Luiz
IN DETAIL: Juventus and Villa strike Luiz swap-plus-cash terms
Villa and Juventus 'restart' Luiz talks with new swap player nominated