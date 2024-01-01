Juventus winger Iling-Junior set for Aston Villa medical today

Juventus winger Samuel Iling-Junior is in England today for a medical at Aston Villa.

Iling-Junior is joining Villa as part of Douglas Luiz's move to Juve. Teammate Enzo Barrenechea will also join Iling-Junior at Villa Park.

Iling-Junior will undergo tests on Tuesday and then sign a contract until 2029.

Argentine Barrenechea will undergo his medical at Villa later this week.

Terms for the deal have now been settled between Villa and Juve, with Luiz moving to the Bianconeri for the young pair plus a cash component.