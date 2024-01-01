Juventus schedule medical for Villa midfielder Luiz

Aston Villa midfielder Douglas Luiz is ready to undergo a medical ahead of his move to Juventus.

The two clubs have finalized a cash plus players deal that will take the Brazilian to Turin.

Per Italian reports, Juve are getting Luiz, while Villa will sign Samuel Iling-Junior and Enzo Barrenechea.

The two clubs are doing the deal to ensure they are compliant with UEFA and domestic financial regulations.

Luiz has been with Villa since 2019 and was consistently linked with a move away from the club.

Manager Unai Emery did rely on him last season, but may believe he has enough coverage in his squad.