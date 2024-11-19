Juventus, Villarreal unsettle Napoli's Anguissa plans

Napoli management face a decision on keeping hold of André-Frank Zambo Anguissa.

The Cameroon midfielder's deal is due to expire in June and has established himself as a key player in coach Antonio Conte's Napoli plans.

Foot Mercato says Napoli could face competition trying to extend Anguissa's deal.

Olympique Lyon, Juventus and Villarreal are all showing interest.

Anguissa's contract carries a two-year option, but while Napoli are keen to extend, the player would prefer to wait and consider his options before making a final decision.

