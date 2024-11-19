Chelsea rival Serie A pair for Liverpool keeper Kelleher

Tribal Football
Ansser Sadiq
Chelsea are set to push ahead with transfer plans that involve raiding a rival.

The Blues are plotting a summer raid on Liverpool for their backup goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher.

The Irish international has impressed this season, with Alisson Becker out injured.

However, he will go back to being second choice when Becker returns from his period on the sidelines.Per The Sun, Liverpool aren’t keen to sell such a good player to a team in the Premier League.

They would prefer to sell him abroad, but Chelsea are likely to offer a major fee.

Juventus and Napoli are also said to have serious interest in signing the Republic of Ireland star.

 

 

