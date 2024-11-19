Man City ahead of Juventus, PSG in Ederson battle

Manchester City are leading the race for Atalanta midfielder Ederson.

Mundo Deportivo says there are mainly three clubs following the midfielder ahead of the upcoming January window.

Juventus, Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester City are all chasing Ederson's signature.

And it's suggested City is best placed in the hunt for the 25-year-old midfielder.

Atalanta value the midfielder at €60m.

