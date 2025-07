Juventus turn to Bayer Leverkusen veteran Xhaka

Juventus are weighing up a move for Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Granit Xhaka.

The former Arsenal captain is available from Bayer this summer and has been interesting AC Milan.

La Gazzetta dello Sport says Juve are also keen, particularly if they can find a buyer for Douglas Luiz.

Juve coach Igor Tudor is a fan of Xhaka and would view him as a midfield first-choice should he arrive.

Xhaka, 32, is available from Bayer for €10-15m.