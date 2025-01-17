Juventus to announce Kolo Muani deal after medical

Juventus could announce the signing of PSG striker Randal Kolo Muani today.

The France international underwent a medical in Turin on Thursday at the J-Medical centre.

Kolo Muani entered the building in the morning and spent six hours undergoing tests before re-emerging to sign autographs for waiting Juve fans in the carpark.

The striker will join Juve in a straight loan without a permanent option included.

Instead, reports TMW, the two clubs have agreed to return to the negotiating table at the end of the season to consider a fee for the player's outright transfer.