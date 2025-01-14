Tottenham target Paris Saint-Germain striker

Tribal Football
Tottenham are said to have tabled an offer for Randal Kolo Muani this winter.

The North London club are among many teams chasing after the PSG forward.

The Frenchman is out of favor at the Parc des Princes club under coach Luis Enrique.

Per L’Equipe, the offer from Spurs for Kolo Muani is likely to be a loan at first.

The player is keen on the idea of a move to the Premier League, but does have other interest in his services.

Teams in the Italian Serie A, such as giants Juventus, are keen to sign him as well.

