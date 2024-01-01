Juventus sell Huijsen to Bournemouth to fund Todibo deal

Tribal Football
Juventus aim to put the fee earned from the sale of Dean Huijsen to a deal for Jean-Clair Todibo.

Bournemouth are set to announced the signing of Huijsen potentially today, just as Juve continue talks with Nice for fellow defender Todibo.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano is reporting: "Dean Huijsen passed his medical at Bournemouth, all the documents are signed with Juventus.

"It will be 15 million (euros) fixed part, plus 3 million bonus and a contract until June 2030. 

"Juventus is working on the Jean-Clair Todibo deal, contacts ongoing today too."

