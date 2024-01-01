Juventus sell Huijsen to Bournemouth to fund Todibo deal

Juventus sell Huijsen to Bournemouth to fund Todibo deal

Juventus aim to put the fee earned from the sale of Dean Huijsen to a deal for Jean-Clair Todibo.

Bournemouth are set to announced the signing of Huijsen potentially today, just as Juve continue talks with Nice for fellow defender Todibo.

Advertisement Advertisement

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano is reporting: "Dean Huijsen passed his medical at Bournemouth, all the documents are signed with Juventus.

"It will be 15 million (euros) fixed part, plus 3 million bonus and a contract until June 2030.

"Juventus is working on the Jean-Clair Todibo deal, contacts ongoing today too."