Todibo to disappoint West Ham with Juventus plan
French defender Jean-Clair Todibo has informed Nice of his desire to move clubs.

The centre half wants to join Italian Serie A giants Juventus this off-season for a reasonable fee. West Ham are also in contact about a loan deal.

Per Fabrizio Romano, the 24-year-old has indicated that the Old Lady are his preference.

Juve are said to have the funds to do a deal, after Manchester United missed out on his signature.

While the Red Devils had been chasing Todibo, being part-owned by the same company INEOS complicated matters. 

UEFA were not happy with a possible transfer, which means that Todibo had to choose another team and has done so.

