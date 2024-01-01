Tribal Football
Nice coach Haise discusses future of West Ham, Juventus target Todibo

Nice coach Franck Haise insists selling Jean-Clair Todibo is no sure thing this summer.

The defender is being linked with West Ham and Juventus this week.

But Haise said today: "There are many opportunities for many players. For reasons you know, the market hasn't really taken off yet.

"I work with the players I have available. I am fully aware that in 15 days or a month there will be players who have come and gone. Currently, Jean-Clair is working well, he is very serious.

"He had a good half (training match against Lausanne). I have no problem playing him because he might stay in Nice, we don't know."

Todibo's contract with Nice runs until the summer of 2027.

