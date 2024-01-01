Huijsen posts Juventus farewell ahead of Bournemouth move

Dean Huijsen has posted a farewell to Juventus as he signs for Bournemouth.

The young Dutch defender is being sold to the Cherries this weekend.

Huijsen posted to social media on Friday: “I arrived at Vinovo at 16 with a heart full of hope, emotion, and the dream of wearing the first team shirt one day. I’ve known a great club with fantastic people who helped me in my path and I will forever be thankful for what they’ve given me.

“Thanks to all the fans who believed in me. I wanted to show even more of my ability while playing at the Allianz Stadium, but your passion and love for this team still pushed me always to give my best.

“Thanks for welcoming me and for sharing with me joy and pain. Juventus will forever be a fundamental part of my heart and my life.

“This is not a definitive farewell but a goodbye. I will continue following and supporting you wherever I go.

“With affection and gratitude, Dean Huijsen.”