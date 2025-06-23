Tribal Football
Juventus seek final terms demanded by Lille striker David
Juventus are in contact with departing Lille striker Jonathan David.

The Canada international comes off contract at LOSC next week, though is yet to make a decision about his next move.

La Gazzetta dello Sport says Juve have made a serious approach and held talks with David about a switch to Turin.

Juve have been in contact with David for several months, though things will intensify this week.

It's suggested the Bianconeri will ask David's agents about their contract terms knowing talks with rival clubs have slowed due to the personal demands made over the past month.  

