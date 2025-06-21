Juventus, Napoli in contact with Chelsea striker Jackson

Serie A clubs are interested in Chelsea striker Nicolas Jackson.

Jackson's future at Chelsea is in doubt after he suffered another red card in yesterday's Club World Cup defeat to Flamengo.

Sky Italia's Gianluca Di Marzio reports that Juventus and Napoli are interested in Jackson.

Juventus have already made contact with the player's management and Chelsea are not ruling out a sale.

Jackson has a contract until the summer of 2033, but can therefore leave. Juventus are said to be in the driving seat.

Napoli, meanwhile, are also working on bringing in either Darwin Núñez from Liverpool or Lorenzo Lucca from Udinese.