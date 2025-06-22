Juventus fullback Cambiaso: Man City talks were nice

Juventus fullback Andrea Cambiaso has confirmed talks with Manchester City in January.

The Italy international attracted an approach from City - which was rejected by Juve - during the winter market last season.

In the US for the Club World Cup, Cambiaso admits he spoke with City officials about a move.

He said, "Let's say that they have almost unlimited economic resources, they have a very rich ownership and it doesn't surprise me that they have already spent so much on the market.

"In January it was nice just to talk, but I'm happy to be here and to play with this shirt on my shoulders. I haven't been close anyway, it was nice and gratifying to be linked to clubs like that but I repeat, I'm really happy to be here playing."