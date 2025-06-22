Tribal Football
Most Read
The 10 most expensive Premier League transfers of all time
Napoli make bid as Liverpool slash Nunez price
Real Madrid reveal target as Zubimendi joins Arsenal
Arsenal eyes surprise Premier League star to replace Partey

Juventus fullback Cambiaso: Man City talks were nice

Paul Vegas
Juventus fullback Cambiaso: Man City talks were nice
Juventus fullback Cambiaso: Man City talks were niceAction Plus
Juventus fullback Andrea Cambiaso has confirmed talks with Manchester City in January.

The Italy international attracted an approach from City - which was rejected by Juve - during the winter market last season.

Advertisement
Advertisement

In the US for the Club World Cup, Cambiaso admits he spoke with City officials about a move.

He said,  "Let's say that they have almost unlimited economic resources, they have a very rich ownership and it doesn't surprise me that they have already spent so much on the market.

"In January it was nice just to talk, but I'm happy to be here and to play with this shirt on my shoulders. I haven't been close anyway, it was nice and gratifying to be linked to clubs like that but I repeat, I'm really happy to be here playing."

Mentions
Serie ACambiaso AndreaJuventusManchester CityPremier LeagueFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Juventus, Napoli in contact with Chelsea striker Jackson
Napoli battle Juventus for Man Utd winger Sancho
Al-Qadsiah ready to outbid Man Utd, AC Milan for Fiorentina star Kean