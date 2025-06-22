Chelsea, Man Utd threaten Juventus plans for Kolo Muani

Chelsea are interested in Juventus striker Randal Kolo Muani.

Kolo Muani is currently with Juve at the Club World Cup, where he is on-loan from PSG. After joining the Bianconeri in January, it was agreed that Kolo Muani could extend his loan to the end of the Club World Cup.

Advertisement Advertisement

Juve do not have a set option to sign the France international permanently, though PSG are open to negotiating a price.

But L'Equipe says as Juve hesitate, Chelsea are making their interest known.

It's been suggested Chelsea could seek to sell Nicolas Jackson this summer and replace him with Kolo Muani.

Manchester United are also keen, though unlike Chelsea, they're yet to make contact with PSG to register their interest.