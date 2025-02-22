Tribal Football
Most Read
Former Man Utd midfielder Pogba posts cryptic message about his future
Casemiro names the 4 players who will replace Messi and Ronaldo including Mbappe
Man City boss Guardiola names four teams capable of winning Champions League
CHAMPIONS LEAGUE RND 16 DRAW: Real Madrid face Atletico; Liverpool meet PSG

Juventus scouts convinced by Feyenoord defender Hancko

Paul Vegas
Juventus scouts convinced by Feyenoord defender Hancko
Juventus scouts convinced by Feyenoord defender HanckoTribalfootball
Juventus are watching Feyenoord defender David Hancko.

Tuttosport says Juve are interested in Hancko with the aim of moving for him this summer.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Indeed, Juve had a scout posted for this week's Champions League draw at AC Milan to watch the Feyenoord defender.

Hancko's performance impressed Juve's representative and plans are now underway to sign the Slovenia internatioanal.

Juve will seek to strike terms with Feyenoord before the end of the season so Hancko is available for the Club World Cup in the USA this summer.

Mentions
Serie AHancko DavidJuventusFeyenoordFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Prem giants alerted as Juventus consider Yildiz sale
AC Milan prepare for Theo sale as they seek replacement
Chelsea offered Veiga to Juventus at set price before loan compromise