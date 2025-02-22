Juventus scouts convinced by Feyenoord defender Hancko

Juventus are watching Feyenoord defender David Hancko.

Tuttosport says Juve are interested in Hancko with the aim of moving for him this summer.

Indeed, Juve had a scout posted for this week's Champions League draw at AC Milan to watch the Feyenoord defender.

Hancko's performance impressed Juve's representative and plans are now underway to sign the Slovenia internatioanal.

Juve will seek to strike terms with Feyenoord before the end of the season so Hancko is available for the Club World Cup in the USA this summer.