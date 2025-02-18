Chelsea offered Veiga to Juventus at set price before loan compromise

Juventus were offered the chance to buy Chelsea defender Renato Veiga in January.

Juve took the Portugal international on-loan for the remainder of the season.

However, TMW says Chelsea had initially offered Veiga to Juve for a price of €33m - plus bonuses.

Juve deemed the valuation too rich and instead pushed for the loan option, which Chelsea eventually agreed to.

Juve are paying €5m to take on Veiga, with negotiations over a permanent transfer to be discussed in June.