Chelsea offered Veiga to Juventus at set price before loan compromise
Juventus were offered the chance to buy Chelsea defender Renato Veiga in January.
Juve took the Portugal international on-loan for the remainder of the season.
Advertisement
Advertisement
However, TMW says Chelsea had initially offered Veiga to Juve for a price of €33m - plus bonuses.
Juve deemed the valuation too rich and instead pushed for the loan option, which Chelsea eventually agreed to.
Juve are paying €5m to take on Veiga, with negotiations over a permanent transfer to be discussed in June.