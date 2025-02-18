Tribal Football
Most Read
Obi Mikel slams Sancho: He deceived Chelsea fans
Newcastle and Isak reach 'verbal agreement' ahead of summer market
Man Utd make contract decision for Eriksen
Man Utd and Real Betis face Antony recall dilemma

Chelsea offered Veiga to Juventus at set price before loan compromise

Carlos Volcano
Chelsea offered Veiga to Juventus at set price before loan compromise
Chelsea offered Veiga to Juventus at set price before loan compromiseJuventus
Juventus were offered the chance to buy Chelsea defender Renato Veiga in January.

Juve took the Portugal international on-loan for the remainder of the season.

Advertisement
Advertisement

However, TMW says Chelsea had initially offered Veiga to Juve for a price of €33m - plus bonuses.

Juve deemed the valuation too rich and instead pushed for the loan option, which Chelsea eventually agreed to.

Juve are paying €5m to take on Veiga, with negotiations over a permanent transfer to be discussed in June.

 

Mentions
Serie AVeiga RenatoJuventusChelseaPremier LeagueFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Agent: Veiga chose Juventus due to Motta style
"Juventus perfect" for Chelsea loanee Veiga
Juventus ask for second Chelsea youngster after closing Veiga deal