Juventus reach contract agreement with free agent David

Juventus have secured a contract agreement with Jonathan David.

The Canada striker is now a free agent after his deal with Lille expired on Tuesday.

TMW says David has now agreed terms with Juve and is scheduled to undergo a medical in Turin.

David and Juve have reached total agreement on salary, signing bonus and commissions. For this last item, the agents' fees will be lower than the €15m claimed in the press.

David is currently in Canada, on vacation after taking part in the Gold Cup. He is now waiting for the call from Juve management in order to fly to Turin for his medical and to sign forms.