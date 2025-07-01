Jonathan David to Juventus close as striker nears decision

Juventus are reportedly closing in on free agent Jonathan David following his exit from Lille.

According to Fabrizio Romano, the Serie A side is close to reaching an agreement with Canadian international after submitting a new offer.

Negotiations are ongoing, with Juventus hopeful of securing the final green light soon.

David has drawn interest from Manchester United, Tottenham, and others, but the 25-year-old now appears poised for a move to the Italian giants.

A proven goal-scorer for both club and country, David could be on the verge of the biggest transfer of his career.