Jonathan David to Juventus close as striker nears decision

Jonathan David to Juventus close as striker nears decision
Juventus are reportedly closing in on free agent Jonathan David following his exit from Lille.

According to Fabrizio Romano, the Serie A side is close to reaching an agreement with Canadian international after submitting a new offer. 

Negotiations are ongoing, with Juventus hopeful of securing the final green light soon.

David has drawn interest from Manchester United, Tottenham, and others, but the 25-year-old now appears poised for a move to the Italian giants.

 A proven goal-scorer for both club and country, David could be on the verge of the biggest transfer of his career.

