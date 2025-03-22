Juventus plan cash-plus-player offer for Galatasaray loanee Osimhen

Juventus are launching a swap bid for Napoli striker Victor Osimhen.

Osimhem is currently on-loan at Galatasaray, which are keen to transform the deal into a permanent transfer.

However, the Turkish giants face stiff competition from across Europe - including Juventus.

Tuttosport says Juve are planning a cash-plus-player offer involving Fede Gatti for the Nigeria striker.

And it's a deal that tempts Napoli, where coach Antonio Conte is a fan of Italy defender Gatti.

Osimhen is said to be clear to leave Napoli this summer for a set fee of €75m, courtesy of a clause in his contract.