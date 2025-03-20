Man Utd set £50M price tag for Hojlund as swap deal for Napoli's Osimhen becomes clear

Manchester United have set a £60M price tag for striker Rasmus Hojlund as reports grow surrounding a swap deal with Napoli forward Victor Osimhen.

According to Italian newspaper La Gazzetta dello Sport, Hojlund could be set to return to Serie A in the summer in a swap deal for Osimhen who is keen on a move away from the Italian side. It’s claimed Napoli are ‘desperately looking for goals’ to support Romelu Lukaku up front and with the Danish international having proven to be deadly whilst at Atalanta he could be the perfect choice.

Advertisement Advertisement

The 22-year-old has just three league goals while failing to register a single assist in his 24 appearances in the English top flight in what has been a nightmare move so far. Despite him breaking his goal drought against Leicester in United's 3-0 win on Sunday, many believe he is not cut out for the Premier League and should be sold this summer.

United’s co-owner, Sir Jim Ratcliffe, publicly questioned the striker in a recent interview and stated that Hojlund was a costly signing they should not have made.

“If you look at the players we are buying, that we didn’t buy, we’re buying Antony, we’re buying Casemiro, we’re buying (Andre) Onana, we’re buying Hojlund, we’re buying (Jadon) Sancho,” Ratcliffe told BBC Sport.

The report suggests a £50M price tag has been placed on Hojlund which would help the club balance the books as well as off load a player who has been very inconsistent since he joined in August 2023. Hojlund’s current contract with United, which he signed upon arrival from Atalanta, runs through to 2028 although if a swap deal with Osimhen is possible it is likely he won’t stay until next season.