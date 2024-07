Juventus open talks with Borussia Dortmund attacker Adeyemi

Juventus have opened talks with Borussia Dortmund attacker Karim Adeyemi.

Sky Deutschland says negotiations are underway between Juve and the player's camp.

Advertisement Advertisement

Juve are yet to sound out Dortmund, but have been informed Adeyemi is up for sale at €40m.

The Bianconeri will first seek agreement with Adeyemi before discussing a fee with BVB.

Juve chief Cristiano Giuntoli is currently also working on sales to help fund the deal.