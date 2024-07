Liverpool, AC Milan join Chelsea in Adeyemi interest

The interest in Borussia Dortmund striker Karim Adeyemi is growing.

Chelsea are in contact with BVB for Adeyemi, but they're not alone.

Liverpool and AC Milan are also showing interest in the German this summer.

Sky Deutschland says Juventus are another giant keen - but nothing concrete has yet happened regarding any club for Adeyemi.

Dortmund want €30m to sell the striker.

Adeyemi's contract with the German giants runs until the summer of 2027.