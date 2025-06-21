Napoli battle Juventus for Man Utd winger Sancho

Tribal Football
Juventus and Napoli have expressed interest in Manchester United outcast Jadon Sancho.

After failing to earn a permanent move to Chelsea, Sancho has been put up for sale by United at a starting price of £25m.

Juve made enquiries after Sancho early last week before Napoli made contact on Friday.

Sky Italia says both Italian giants are shopping for a new winger this summer and are willing to take a gamble on Sancho.

Sancho, who has just one year left on his contract, will need to take a substantial pay cut to complete a move to Italy. 

It's been suggested he has already agreed personal terms with Napoli, though a fee with United is proving difficult to settle.

