Napoli planning a huge swoop for Chelsea defender Chalobah this summer

Serie A champions Napoli are preparing a major bid for Chelsea defender Trevoh Chalobah this summer.

Chelsea would bank pure profit by selling Chalobah as he is an academy product which could be appealing for the side who have spent big in previous windows. The West London side shipped the defender out on loan to Crystal Palace in the first half of the 2024-25 campaign, where he made 14 appearances and scored three goals before he returned to make a difference under manager Enzo Maresca.

Now, according to Sky Sports, the English international is seen as someone who could strengthen the Italian champions as they look to retain the league next season, as well as fight in the Champions League under manager Antonio Conte. Chalobah made his England debut as the Three Lions fell to a 3-1 home defeat against Senegal as head coach Thomas Tuchel saw the quality he could bring to the national side.

The young defender could be helpful to Napoli as he is capable of operating as a central defender as well as a full-back. He has been hailed as “selfless” by former Chelsea manager and club legend Frank Lampard and may leave the club to find more consistent game time in Serie A where there is a better shot at the title.

Chelsea slapped a £ 40M price tag on Chalobah in January in what looks like a fair price for one of the best young defenders in Europe. A move to Napoli would see him reunited with ex-Chelsea academy team-mate Billy Gilmour as well as former Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay who has become a cult hero at the club.